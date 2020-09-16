5 things you need to know about the SingapoRediscovers vouchers

SINGAPORE - From December this year, Singaporeans aged 18 and above will be given $100 worth of vouchers to spend on local attractions, Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing announced at Jurong Bird Park on Wednesday morning (Sept 16).

Here is all you need to know about what these vouchers are for and how you can use them.

WHAT IS THE SINGAPOREDISCOVERS VOUCHERS SCHEME?

The vouchers initiative is part of the Government's efforts to revive local tourism, which has been hit by the Covid-19 pandemic and travel restrictions.

It complements the $45 million SingapoRediscovers marketing campaign, which was launched in July to encourage locals to holiday at home and support local businesses.

HOW MUCH IN VOUCHERS WILL BE GIVEN?

About $320 million worth of vouchers will be given out. Adult Singaporeans are given $100 in digital vouchers each and these come in denominations of $10.

WHO IS ELIGIBLE FOR THE VOUCHERS?

All Singaporeans aged 18 and above this year are eligible for the vouchers. For those under 18, adult Singaporeans will be able to purchase up to six subsidised tickets for attractions and tours - each at $10 off - for them. Permanent residents will not be eligible for the vouchers.

WHERE CAN THESE VOUCHERS BE USED?

They can be used at all licensed hotels, leisure attractions and for local tours by operators that have received approval from the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) to reopen or resume.

There are currently 214 hotels, 40 attractions and 438 tour itineraries that have been given the green light to resume operations.

These include Universal Studios Singapore, Jewel Changi Airport's Canopy Park, as well tours of Pulau Ubin and Kampong Glam.

A more comprehensive list of attractions and activities can be found on STB's website.



There are currently 40 attractions that have been given the green light to resume operations, including Jewel Changi Airport's Canopy Park. PHOTO: ST FILE



HOW CAN THE VOUCHERS BE REDEEMED?

They will be accessible via SingPass from December and can be used to offset ticket purchases and hotel stays until the end of June next year.

STB said the redemption of vouchers "will adopt a digital mode by default", but it will provide support for those who have difficulties using such methods.

More details will be announced in November.