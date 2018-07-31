Singaporeans value family and humour

Humour and fun have made it for the first time to a list of Singapore's top 10 personal values, which include age-old favourites such as family, health and friendship.

Family was cited most frequently as an important attribute to Singaporeans, according to results of the third National Values Assessment survey released yesterday, continuing a trend observed in the same survey conducted in 2012 and 2015.

Conducted between March and May this year, some 2,000 respondents were asked to select 10 words from a list of values, beliefs and behaviours that best describe themselves, the current Singapore society and their notion of the ideal society.

