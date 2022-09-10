Singaporeans must stand up for its people and not take sides amid global tensions: DPM Wong

SINGAPORE - It is vital to cultivate trust among Singaporeans amid economic challenges and growing tensions between the United States and China, said Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Saturday.

He was speaking at the opening of the newly renovated Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCCI) at 47 Hill Street, near City Hall.

He warned that Singapore could face pressure as geopolitical contestation rises in the region.

Singapore could be pulled in different directions by the major powers and pushed to take sides, but it should always stand up for its people, said Mr Wong, who is also the Minister for Finance.

He added: "That means being clear about what our vital interests are, and standing firm on these interests in a consistent and principled manner.

"It means we must never allow ourselves to be taken in by misinformation. And when it comes to dealing with external issues, we must quickly close ranks amongst ourselves, and stay united as one people."

Mr Wong said SCCCI has played a key role in Singapore's history, and that its contributions embody values that helped the nation get through the Covid-19 pandemic. He also encouraged the chamber to champion the needs of the nation's enterprises.

Founded in 1906, SCCCI represents more than 40,000 companies here, including multinational firms and small and medium-sized enterprises across various trades.

During the pandemic, the chamber engaged its members, and they provided feedback and worked with the authorities to help shape Singapore's response measures, said Mr Wong.

The chamber can continue to play a key role in helping Singapore to steer through new challenges ahead, he added.

He cited the Ukraine war as a catalyst of economic uncertainties, such as the gas and energy shortage in Europe that will worsen as winter approaches.

Food harvest will be affected in the light of the ongoing global fertiliser shortage, accelerated by the warring countries, which are significant exporters of fertiliser, said Mr Wong.

Central banks in developed countries are also likely to raise interest rates to curb inflation, causing the global economy to slow down, he added.

The Government will help Singaporean households and businesses cope with rising prices through relief measures and schemes to help firms remain current.