Singaporeans in Jakarta advised to prepare for possibility of more flooding

SINGAPORE - Singaporeans in Jakarta are advised to prepare for the possibility of more flooding, the Singapore Embassy in Jakarta said on Thursday (Jan 2).

They should also e-register with Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) at https://eregister.mfa.gov.sg if they have not already done so, the embassy said in a Facebook post.

Its advisory comes after severe flooding and landslides in Jakarta and its surrounding areas, which have killed at least 26 people and left more than 30,000 homeless, after the heaviest downpour in a single day in 24 years.

The Indonesian authorities have mounted an operation to evacuate and rescue thousands of people in the areas hit by the disaster.

The Singapore Embassy in Jakarta advised Singaporeans to store important documents and valuables in safe places and prepare spare batteries in case of power outages.

It also said they should monitor local media closely for updates and developments, including road closures and traffic diversions, and heed the advice of local authorities.

"Do allow for more travelling time to the airport, as delays are expected," the embassy said.

For urgent consular assistance, citizens can call the Singapore Embassy in Jakarta on 62-811-863-348 or the MFA duty office on 6379-8800/6379-8855.