Death toll from Jakarta flooding rises to 21, more rain expected

JAKARTA - Indonesian authorities on Thursday (Jan 2) said at least 21 people were killed and tens of thousands had fled their homes from severe flooding and landslides that struck the capital Jakarta over the New Year, with more heavy rain expected on Thursday.

Social affairs ministry spokesman Joko Hariyanto told Reuters that the death toll has reached 21, while the Indonesia's national disaster management agency (BNPB) put the number at 16.

In a statement, BNPB spokesman Agus Wibowo said the deaths were caused by hypothermia, drowning, electric shocks and landslides.

"The agency is still collecting data from various sources and there is a possibility that the number of victims could rise," Dr Agus added.

The rain started pouring over the city on Tuesday (Dec 31) night and continued until the following morning.

The country's Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) recorded rainfall intensity on New Year’s Eve at 377 millimeters per day, the highest since 2007 when it it reached 340 mm per day, The Jakarta Post newspaper reported.

More rain, accompanied by lightning and strong winds, are expected on Thursday.

The floods had submerged homes, swept away vehicles and caused the temporary closure of the runway at Jakarta’s domestic Halim Perdanakusuma Airport in East Jakarta, with flights redirected to the larger Soekarno-Hatta airport in Tangerang.

Power supply was also cut in a number of areas.

In a Facebook post late Wednesday, President Joko Widodo ordered the Jakarta administration to work with related agencies including BNPB and the National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas), to "to save citizens and provide security to the community".

Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan wrote on Instragram on Thursday that 120,000 Jakarta officials have been deployed to render help and evacuate affected residents.

Residents who were displaced, now about 30,000 according to media reports, will be placed in temporary shelters including schools and government buildings.

Mr Anies also said his administration is also preparing health posts, public kitchens and evacuation assistance posts providing medication, ready-to-eat meals, and drinking water, among other essentials.

"We respond quickly, we provide assistance, and at this time we don't want to blame anyone and anything. Now is the time to ensure that citizens are safe, citizens are protected, and all basic needs are met," he said on Instagram.