Singaporeans in France told to avoid large gatherings as 'yellow vest' violence continues

SINGAPORE - Singapore on Saturday (Dec 1) advised citizens who are either travelling to or already in France to stay away from large gatherings, as hordes of anti-government protesters pour into the Champs-Elysees, a popular shopping avenue in Paris, this weekend.

"Singaporeans who are either travelling to or already in France are advised to avoid large gatherings and demonstrations, monitor local media for developments and heed the instructions of the local authorities," said the Minister of Foreign Affairs (MFA) in a travel notice.

The "yellow vest" movement, named for the attire of the protesters, began on Nov 17 when nearly 283,000 people took part in more than 2,000 protests at roundabouts and on major roads across the country to oppose higher fuel tax. One protester was accidentally run over by a car and killed, while 227 people were injured, the Interior Ministry said.

The following weekend saw some 106,000 demonstrators turning up across France, with police firing tear gas and water cannons to drive away thousands of protesters who had gathered in Paris. Just a day before that, a man wearing an explosive device and demanding Mr Macron meet "yellow vest" protesters at the Elysee presidential palace surrendered to police in western France.

The MFA warned that more protesters are expected to take to the streets on Saturday and Sunday (Dec 2) - the third weekend of the unrest - and "traffic disruptions, violence and other disturbances cannot be ruled out".

"As public transport may also be disrupted as a result of the demonstrations, do allow for additional travel time especially around the protest areas," the MFA said.

The protests against higher fuel tax has morphed into a multi-faceted outcry against the high cost of living and President Emmanuel Macron's economic policies.

The diesel tax increases were designed to encourage drivers to switch to more environmentally-friendly cars. They were approved in late 2017 but began to bite when oil prices surged in October, angering some in the provinces who rely on their cars to get to work.

Singaporeans are encouraged to eRegister with the MFA at https://eregister.mfa.gov.sg/ to enable the ministry to reach them should the need arise.

They are also advised to purchase comprehensive travel and medical insurance and be familiar with the terms and coverage. Those in need of consular assistance may contact the Singapore Embassy in Paris or the MFA Duty Office at:

Embassy of the Republic of Singapore in France

16 rue Murillo, 75008 Paris, France

Tel: +33 6 7503 2555

Email : singemb_par@mfa.sg

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Duty Office (24-hours)

Tanglin, Singapore 248163

Tel: +65 6379 8800 or 8855

Email : mfa_duty_officer@mfa.gov.sg