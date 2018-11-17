Protester killed in accident during France's 'yellow vest' road blockades over fuel tax hikes

The demonstrators are trying to block motorways as well as access to fuel depots in a grassroots movement dubbed the"yellow vests" that began as a backlash against the higher fuel taxes introduced by French President Emmanuel Macron.
Published
3 min ago

PARIS (REUTERS) - A motorist on Saturday (Nov 17) accidentally hit and killed a protester taking part in a campaign of road blockades across France that has been triggered by fuel tax hikes, Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said.

At a blockade on a road in the southeastern department of Savoie, a driver panicked when she saw protesters barring the way and accelerated, hitting and killing a woman demonstrator, Mr Castaner and the local prefect said in televised comments.

