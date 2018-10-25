Singaporean paraglider killed in India accident

Singaporean Ng Kok Choong, 53, was found dead by rescuers in the Dhauladhar mountain range in India on Tuesday after a paragliding accident.

He had made the news last month when he and a Belgian paraglider helped save a mother and child trapped under rubble after a magnitude-7.4 earthquake shook Palu in Central Sulawesi.

Mr Ng, a former commando, had gone missing after taking off with his paragliding equipment on Monday morning.

His body was spotted at around noon on Tuesday by a team of rescuers in a helicopter looking for another missing paraglider.

Friends described Mr Ng as a very skilful and careful paraglider. He had warned other paragliders of the bad weather conditions on Sunday when he had to abort his flight.

His wife and son were in India yesterday to bring his body back home.

SEE TOP OF THE NEWS:

Paraglider killed in India had survived Indonesia earthquake

'An angel' who risked his life to save victims in Palu