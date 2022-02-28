'I feel like the world is coming to an end': S'porean feared the worst for family in Ukraine

SINGAPORE - For more than two hours on Sunday (Feb 27), she went through an emotional roller coaster.

Singaporean Nathalia Lossovska felt dread, anxiety, and even thought that something terrible may have happened to her family in Ukraine.

Her WhatsApp messages to her 65-year-old father, Ihor Lossovskyi, and sister Oleksandra Lossovska, 18, who live in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, did not go through.

Ms Lossovska, 36, tried calling. But, again, there was a deafening silence at the other end.

She didn't know what to do. The in-house lawyer at an insurance brokering company here had been calling them since 3pm Singapore time (9am, Ukraine time) and every time her call went unanswered she became more jittery.

She began to cry.

She told the Straits Times on Monday (Feb 28) in a phone interview: "My dad doesn't sleep for long, so I was thinking why are they not answering me... I was just beside myself."

Then, after hours of uncertainty and jangling nerves, there was relief.

Her father, a retired diplomat and currently a civil servant, messaged her .

She said: "My father replied and said he'll call me, and just needed to charge his phone. They were just so exhausted from the previous night, they were kind of trying to sleep.

"In my head I was imagining the worst case scenario that something's going on... you never know."

Ms Lossovska, who left Ukraine when she was 12 and has been living in Singapore for the last 12 years, said she is so worried for the safety of her family, following the worsening crisis there.

She tries to get hourly updates from them. With the six-hour time difference, she stays awake until late in the night and calls or messages her father before she goes to sleep.