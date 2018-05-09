Singaporean cyclist who went missing in Ipoh during race three days ago found dead

SINGAPORE - A 56-year-old Singaporean man was found dead on Wednesday afternoon (May 9), three days after he went missing in the last leg of a 160km cycling race in Ipoh on Sunday.

Mr Abdul Samat Ismail was found at about 1.50pm by a volunteer search party, some 13km away from the finish line in Gopeng, Perak.

He was suspected to have fallen off his bicycle after fainting, Perak police chief Ahmad Tarmizi Shaari told The Straits Times.

The police have ruled out foul play, and are now conducting an autopsy, he added.

His family was due to arrive in Ipoh at 5.30pm on Wednesday.

An appeal on organiser Perak Century Ride 2018's Facebook page on Monday said Mr Samat was last seen at 1.45pm at a water station 24km away from the finish line.

Mr Samat had gone to Ipoh to take part in the race with about 20 other Singaporean cyclists.

During the race, he stopped to rest at the water station after suffering from leg cramps, said team leader Alvin Low, 45. Mr Samat's roommate, who was with him at the water station, continued on without him, said Mr Low.

When Mr Samat still had not crossed the finish line at about 3pm, the team tried to call him but did not receive a response. They alerted the local police at about 3.30pm.

About 50 police officers were scouring the area on Monday night with the help of dogs, said his friend, bicycle shop owner Mohamed Fadzli Hayof, who added that race organisers had also put together their own search team of about 20 to 30 people.

His friends, who had appealed in a Facebook post on Wednesday morning for search party volunteers, had their hopes dashed with the latest announcement.

Mr Fadzli, 38, got to know Mr Samat over the past two years as he was a frequent patron of his shop.

"He's like a father figure to me. He always comes over to play with my kids, and he supports my shop," he said.