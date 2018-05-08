Search continues for Singaporean cyclist who went missing during Ipoh race

SINGAPORE - The search continues for a 56-year-old Singaporean man who went missing in the last leg of a 160-km cycling race in Ipoh on Sunday (May 6).

An appeal posted on Perak Century Ride 2018's Facebook page on Monday morning said Mr Abdul Samat Ismail was last seen at 1.15pm at a water station 24km away from the finish line.

Mr Samat had gone to Ipoh, Perak to take part in the race with about 20 Singaporean cyclists.

During the race, he stopped to take a rest at the water station after suffering from leg cramps, said team leader Alvin Low, 45.

Mr Samat's roommate, who was with him at the water station, continued on without him, said Mr Low.

But Mr Samat still had not crossed the finish line at about 3pm. The team tried to call him but did not receive a response. They alerted the local police at about 3.30pm.

About 40 people, including the local police and the event organisers, are out searching for him, said Mr Low. According to the organiser's Facebook page, police dogs have also been deployed.

Mr Samat's family will be flying to Ipoh on Wednesday (May 9), said Mr Low.

Mr Mahipal Singh, general manager at Singapore Cycling Federation, said he was surprised to hear the news as he has never heard of a cyclist going missing during a ride.

He advised cyclists to always travel in pairs, especially in another country and the route is unfamiliar.

Lianhe Zaobao said in a report on Tuesday that this is the third time Mr Samat has taken part in the race and he is familiar with the route.

When contacted, a Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman said the ministry is aware of the incident and is helping Mr Samat's family.

"Our High Commission in Kuala Lumpur is in touch with members of his cycling group and is working with the Malaysian authorities to try to locate him."