Singaporean cyclist found dead in Malaysia buried in Ipoh cemetery

SINGAPORE - A 56-year-old Singaporean cyclist, who was found dead three days after he went missing during a 160km cycling race in Perak, was laid to rest in the Malaysian state on Thursday (May 10).

Mr Abdul Samat Ismail was buried in a Muslim cemetery at Station 18, Ipoh at 9am, race organiser Perak Century Ride 2018 said on its Facebook page.

An autopsy on his body was completed on Wednesday evening at Batu Gajah Hospital, with his wife, children and other relatives present.

"We are coping well with the demise," said his son Muhammad Sufiyan Abdul Samat, 32. He added that other family members left Singapore last night and travelled eight hours by bus to Ipoh, the capital city of Perak.

It is not clear why the family decided to bury Mr Samat in Ipoh instead of Singapore.

Mr Samat took part in the Perak Century Ride in Gopeng, south of Ipoh, on Sunday with about 20 Singaporean cyclists.

During the race, he stopped to take a rest at a water station after suffering from leg cramps, said team leader Alvin Low, 45.

Mr Samat's roommate, who was with him at the water station, continued the ride without him, said Mr Low.

When Mr Samat still had not crossed the finish line at about 3pm, the team tried to call him but did not receive a response. They alerted the local police at about 3.30pm.

An appeal posted on the organiser's Facebook page on Monday morning said Mr Samat was last seen at 1.45pm at a water station 24km away from the finish line.

He was found at about 1.50pm on Wednesday by a volunteer search party near Kellie's Castle, a century-old ruined mansion some 13km from the finish line.

His body was found in a clump of bushes, said Perak police chief Ahmad Tarmizi Shaari, adding that the police have ruled out foul play. It is suspected that Mr Samat had fallen off his bicycle after fainting.

His family will be in Perak till noon on Saturday.