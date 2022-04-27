Singapore welcomes UN move to debate vetos used by Security Council permanent members

SINGAPORE - Singapore has welcomed a move aimed at making the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) more accountable in the use of veto powers wielded by its five permanent members.

A resolution to this effect was adopted by consensus by the 193-member UN General Assembly on Tuesday (April 26).

It was co-sponsored by 83 countries, including Singapore.

The resolution introduced a requirement for a General Assembly meeting to be convened automatically - within 10 working days - whenever a veto is cast by a security council permanent member.

A spokeman for the Republic's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said the move will increase accountability and allow all UN member states to express their views on vital matters of peace and security.

"This resolution is a major step forward in strengthening the UN. In particular, the resolution will further enhance the role of the General Assembly on important international issues."

The UNSC has 15 member states, of which five are permanent members with veto powers: the United States, Britain, France, China and Russia.

Since the first veto was cast in 1946, it has been used close to 300 times, most frequently by Russia, followed by the US.

The most recent veto was cast by Russia in February - one day after it invaded Ukraine - on a resolution that called for Russia's immediate and unconditional withdrawal of its military forces.

Liechtenstein's UN Ambassador Christian Wenaweser said work on the text for the latest resolution started more than two years ago, out of a growing concern that the security council had found it increasingly difficult to carry out its work in accordance with its mandate under the UN Charter.

The increase in the use of the veto "is but the most obvious expression" of this situation, he said.

Speaking after the adoption of the resolution, Singapore's Ambassador Burhan Gafoor said the Republic recognised the right of permanent members to use their veto power granted by the UN Charter.

"This resolution does not question or limit that right. However, casting a veto is a decision with major implications. Once taken, we believe that it is the responsibility of a permanent member to explain its decision to the General Assembly," he said.

Singapore also believes that the permanent member that has cast the veto should hear the views of the members of the General Assembly, including the views of small states who often do not have a voice on such matters, he said.

"This resolution will therefore strengthen the General Assembly, and enhance its cooperation with the Security Council."