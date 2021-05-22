Singapore welcomes ceasefire in Gaza

Singapore on Friday (May 21) said it welcomes the ceasefire announced by Israel and Hamas, and conveyed condolences to the families on both sides who have lost loved ones.

"Singapore welcomes the mutual ceasefire that was announced earlier today by the Israeli government and Hamas.

"We urge all sides to comply fully with the ceasefire so as to break the cycle of violence and avoid any further loss of civilian lives," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

"We convey our deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their loved ones on both sides and wish a full recovery for those who have been injured," it added.

The statement said that in response to the humanitarian situation in Gaza, "the Singapore Government will donate US$100,000 (S$133,070) as seed money for the Singapore Red Cross to launch a public appeal for cash donations to provide immediate relief supplies".

"We call on all relevant parties to facilitate the swift and unhindered delivery of humanitarian relief to the civilian populations that have been affected."