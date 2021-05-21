Israel, Palestinian groups, agree Gaza ceasefire

JERUSALEM (AFP) - Israel and the two main Palestinian armed groups in Gaza, Hamas and Islamic Jihad, agreed to a ceasefire on Thursday (May 20) to end 11 days of conflict.

A statement from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said the security cabinet had "unanimously accepted the recommendations to accept an Egyptian initiative for an unconditional... ceasefire."

Hamas and Islamic Jihad then confirmed the ceasefire in a statement, saying it would come into force at 2:00 am Friday (2300 GMT).