Israel, Palestinian groups, agree Gaza ceasefire

Rockets are launched towards Israel from Gaza City, on May 20, 2021.
Rockets are launched towards Israel from Gaza City, on May 20, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
  • Published
    3 min ago

JERUSALEM (AFP) - Israel and the two main Palestinian armed groups in Gaza, Hamas and Islamic Jihad, agreed to a ceasefire on Thursday (May 20) to end 11 days of conflict.

A statement from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said the security cabinet had "unanimously accepted the recommendations to accept an Egyptian initiative for an unconditional... ceasefire."

Hamas and Islamic Jihad then confirmed the ceasefire in a statement, saying it would come into force at 2:00 am Friday (2300 GMT).

More on this topic

 
 

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 