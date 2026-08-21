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Defence Minister Chan Chun Sing will co-chair the dialogue, under Singapore’s and Vietnam’s Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

SINGAPORE - Political leaders and senior officials from Singapore and Vietnam will attend on Aug 25 an inaugural dialogue to exchange views on issues including governance, leadership development and transformation of public services.

Coordinating Minister for Public Services and Defence Minister Chan Chun Sing will co-chair the Singapore-Vietnam Strategic Dialogue with Tran Cam Tu, permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Secretariat, said Singapore’s Public Service Division (PSD) in a media release on Aug 21.

The dialogue is jointly organised by the PSD and Vietnam’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, under the two countries’ Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Chan, who is also Minister-in-charge of the Public Service, and Tran will deliver opening remarks on the theme, “Towards a Resilient Future: Elevating Singapore-Vietnam Partnership for Technology and Capacity Building to New Heights”.

The dialogue will include discussions on developing future-ready talent, and on technology cooperation.

Also expected at the dialogue are the renewal of an agreement between the foreign ministries of both countries on study visits by the CPV at the dialogue, and a joint statement on the Singapore-Vietnam Technology Connectivity Strategy.

Among the Singapore delegation at the dialogue are Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, Digital Development and Information Minister Josephine Teo, Senior Minister of State for Education and Sustainability and the Environment Janil Puthucheary, Minister of State for Defence Desmond Choo, and senior government officials.

Vietnam’s Tu will be visiting Singapore on Aug 24 and 25 and will be accompanied by Head of the CPV Central Committee Organisation Commission Nguyen Duy Ngoc, Head of the CPV Central Committee Policies and Strategies Commission Nguyen Thanh Nghi, Head of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy Doan Minh Huan, Minister for Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung and Minister of Science and Technology Vu Hai Quan, along with senior officials.

During the visit, Tu is expected to separately call on President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Senior Minister K. Shanmugam and Speaker of Parliament Seah Kian Peng.