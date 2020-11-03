Singapore tourism industry offers bundled promotions to entice locals

SINGAPORE - Local tourism is getting a boost from bundled promotions by hotels, attractions, restaurants and shops, which are being offered under the SingapoRediscovers campaign from Tuesday (Nov 3).

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) is launching around 50 of these bundled promotions, which can be found on the SingapoRediscovers website, or the VisitSingapore mobile application.

The promotions are designed around 10 areas of Singapore which have specific attractions or cultural interest, such as Chinatown, Sentosa or the Mandai-Kranji nature area, STB said in a statement on Tuesday.

To help consumers explore the 10 different precincts, STB is also launching holiday itineraries featuring recommended hotels, attractions, tours and shops which users can customise to plan their stays.

Mr Keith Tan, chief executive of the tourism board, emphasised the novelty that local tourism can offer. He said: "There is so much to explore and do in our vibrant precincts. Each has a unique story to tell, and home-grown businesses that need our support."

