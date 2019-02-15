Singapore strongly condemns senseless terror act in Kashmir

Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said Singapore strongly condemns the senseless act of terror in Pulwama, in Jammu and Kashmir.

"I am saddened to hear of the brutal terror attack in Pulwama that has resulted in the tragic loss of life and injury. Please accept my heartfelt condolences for the victims and families who have lost their loved ones," Dr Balakrishnan said in his condolence letter on Friday (Feb 15) to India's Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj.

"Singapore strongly condemns such senseless acts of terror and our thoughts and prayers are with the people of India at this time," he said, according to a Ministry of Foreign Affairs press statement.

"We also hope for a speedy recovery for those who have been injured," he added.

More than 40 paramilitary troops were killed on Thursday as explosives packed in a van ripped through a convoy bringing 2,500 troopers back from leave, not far from the main city of Srinagar. It was one of the deadliest bombings in decades of bloodshed in the region.