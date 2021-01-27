Singapore rolls out Covid-19 vaccine for seniors: How to get your jab

SINGAPORE - Two community vaccination centres began operations on Wednesday (Jan 27), in the latest phase of Singapore's Covid-19 vaccination drive.

The two venues, at Teck Ghee Community Club in Ang Mo Kio and Tanjong Pagar Community Club, will cater to elderly residents aged 70 and above, and can give jabs to 2,000 residents daily.

This is how the process works:

Step 1: Booking your appointment

Elderly residents who require help in booking their appointments can head to the community clubs where volunteers will help you with the process. You must bring along your NRIC.

Step 2: Vaccination day



Volunteers wait to receive the Covid-19 vaccine during a trial run at the vaccination centre at Tanjong Pagar Community Club on Jan 26, 2021. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO



Head to the venue with your vaccination card and NRIC. After answering a few questions about your medical history, you will be directed to a waiting area.

Step 3: At the vaccination booth

A medical professional will administer the vaccine. Roll up your sleeve, and after an alcohol swab is rubbed on your arm, you will be given the injection.

Step 4: 30-minute observation period

You will then proceed to wait in an observation area for 30 minutes to see whether any negative reaction occurs.

Some soreness in the arm is to be expected, but if you get a rash or a headache, or experience dizziness, you will be taken to a nursing station to be treated by a doctor.





It takes two jabs for the vaccine to be fully effective. PHOTO: ST FILE



Step 5: Remember the second jab

At the final counter, you will be asked further questions about how you are feeling. If all is well, you will be allocated a second appointment, around three weeks later. It takes two jabs for the vaccine to be fully effective.