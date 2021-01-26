First two community vaccination centres cater to elderly, with larger booths for wheelchairs

SINGAPORE - The first two community vaccination centres in Singapore differ slightly from others, such as those in Changi Airport Terminal 4 and Raffles City Convention Centre, as they cater to elderly residents.

Seniors have been prioritised in the nationwide vaccination campaign, and Tanjong Pagar and Ang Mo Kio were selected as the pilot sites, as there are larger numbers of them residing in those towns.

The centres' elderly friendly features include bigger booths to accommodate wheelchairs, and chairs with armrests, said Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing at Tanjong Pagar Community Club on Tuesday (Jan 26).

"There's an express lane for people who are not so mobile, who come in wheelchairs, so that they don't have to wait too long," he said.

He added that the size of the booths in which the vaccines are administered is also slightly bigger than the ones at existing facilities such as at the airport, so that people in wheelchairs can move in and out without obstruction.

Details have been thought through, right down to the seating arrangements while awaiting the jab and the 30-minute observation period afterwards, said Mr Chan.

"If you notice, the chairs that are being selected for them provide greater stability and assistance to the elderly, when they are in the waiting area."

Volunteers also provide assistance for the seniors in helping them arrange for their vaccinations.

They first get in touch with the elderly residents by going door to door at the housing blocks.

They will then remind the residents about their appointments on the day itself or a day before.

Around three weeks later, the volunteers will also try to remind them to go for the second dose of the vaccine.