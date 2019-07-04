Singapore remains world's most powerful passport, tied with Japan

SINGAPORE - The Republic's passport continues to retain its top spot in an index ranking passport power and global mobility released on Tuesday (July 2).

In the 2019 third-quarter update, Singapore and Japan share the No. 1 spot on the Henley Passport Index, with its passport holders able to enjoy visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 189 destinations.

In the previous update of the index, Singapore, Japan and South Korea shared the honours.

South Korea slipped to second place this round to join Finland and Germany, whose citizens are able to access 187 destinations around the world without a prior visa.

In third place, Denmark, Italy and Luxembourg have a score of 186 on the index, while France, Spain and Sweden take joint fourth with 185.

The United Kingdom and the United States share sixth place with a score of 183, the lowest position either country has held since 2010, said global citizenship and residence advisory firm Henley & Partners, which compiles the data for the index.

The statement also noted that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) entered the index's top 20 for the first time in the ranking's 14-year history, with a score of 165.

It added that over the past five years, the UAE has more than doubled the number of destinations its citizens are able to travel to without a prior visa.

Afghanistan remains at the bottom of the table, with only 25 destinations available to its citizens without a prior visa.

The Henley Passport Index is based on data from the International Air Transport Association, which maintains the world's largest database of travel information.