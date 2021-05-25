Singapore Red Cross calls for donations over Gaza conflict

SINGAPORE - In response to the conflict in Gaza, the Singapore Red Cross (SRC) has launched a public appeal for cash donations to support affected and vulnerable communities in the region.

The aid will be channelled towards emergency medical equipment and supplies, as well as food and non-food relief items, that will be distributed in shelters for the displaced affected communities, said SRC in a press release on Tuesday (May 25).

The organisation said it has also activated its Restoring Family Links service to help individuals locate their immediate family members who may have been affected by the conflict and whom they have difficulty contacting. Those in need of the service can contact SRC at rfl@redcross.sg

The recent 11-day engagement between Israel and Hamas was triggered by clashes between Israeli police and Palestinian protesters at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem close to the end of Ramadan.

Hamas, which controls Gaza, fired rockets at Israel and Israel conducted air strikes at Gaza.

The conflict left more than 220 dead, including 12 Israelis, before both sides agreed to a truce last Friday (May 21).

Mr Benjamin William, who is SRC's chief executive and secretary-general, said in a release on Tuesday: "Many families have lost loved ones on both sides of the conflict, and we offer our condolences to them."

At the same time, the humanitarian situation in Gaza has deteriorated significantly, he added.

"In addition to medical support for those suffering injuries, it is also critical that we provide food and non-food relief items for those displaced as a result of the conflict," he said.

"SRC will continue to work closely with our Red Cross Red Crescent Movement partners and stand ready to assist further, if necessary."

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said last Friday that the Singapore Government will donate US$100,000 (S$133,000) as seed money for the public appeal.

Members of the public can make their donations via the following methods:

a. PayNow - key in UEN: S86CC0370EBLD and indicate "Gaza Response" under Bill Reference

b. Giving.SG and GIVE.ASIA websites

d. Fund transfer to Singapore Red Cross - transfer to HSBC (Corporate) account number: 142038546004 - indicate "Gaza Response" under Comments

e. Issue cheque payable to "Singapore Red Cross Society". State on back of chequethe donor's name and postal address, and indicate "Gaza Response". Mail your cheque to Red Cross House, 15 Penang Lane, Singapore 238486.

More details on the appeal are available at Singapore Red Cross' website.