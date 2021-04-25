Singapore offers condolences to sunken Indonesian submarine victims' families

SINGAPORE - Singapore's Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen on Sunday (April 25) called his Indonesian counterpart Prabowo Subianto to offer condolences to the families of the men killed when their submarine sank in the Bali Sea.

In a Facebook post, Dr Ng said the Indonesian navy ship KRI Rigel had located the wreckage of the KRI Nanggala-402 in the Bali strait with its sonar.

"They cued the Republic of Singapore Navy's MV Swift Rescue using its remotely operated vehicle to provide visual confirmation and also retrieve items and parts of the wreckage at a depth of about 840m," he wrote.

The MV Swift Rescue, a submarine rescue vessel, is equipped with a Deep Search and Rescue Six (DSAR 6) submersible vessel.

Dr Ng said: "We grieve together with the TNI and the affected families for the loss of these brave men and patriots of the Golden Shark unit on board KRI Nanggala. May they rest in peace, having served their country with the utmost dedication and ultimate sacrifice."