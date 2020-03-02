Singapore Mint launches medallions to mark 5th anniversary of Lee Kuan Yew's death

SINGAPORE - Medallions engraved with the face of founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew have been launched, Singapore Mint said on Monday (March 2).

They were launched to mark the fifth anniversary of Mr Lee's death on March 23, 2015.

The Pride of Singapore medallion range comprises four commemorative gold, silver, and base-metal medallions, as well as made-to-order copper busts.

The latest launch is the second issue of the Singapore Mint's Singapore Salute Series. The first issue was a set of medallions of Sir Stamford Raffles launched in 2019 to commemorate the Singapore Bicentennial.

The new issue features 1/2 oz 999.9 fine gold and 1 oz 999 fine silver oval-shaped medallions engraved with the portrait of Mr Lee.

The copper and nickel-plated zinc medallions of the issue also have sampans and Singapore's skyline on the reverse side, representing the development of Singapore from humble beginnings.

The medallions are available at early bird prices between $10 and $1,888 each.

The copper busts are available in 110mm and 430mm sizes and are made to order. Singapore Mint did not state their prices.

Those interested in pre-ordering the range can do so from Monday to March 15 at the Singapore Mint's outlets and online store.