Bicentennial-themed medallion and banknotes by Singapore Mint to be launched at coin fair

SINGAPORE - New Singapore Bicentennial-themed commemorative objects, such as medallions and banknote replicas, will be launched at the upcoming Singapore International Coin Fair.

The Singapore Mint said in a statement on Wednesday (March 20) that to commemorate the 200 years of history since Sir Stamford Raffles signed a treaty to set up a trading post in Singapore, it is introducing a series of four medallions under the Sir Stamford Raffles Medallions range.

One of the medallions is a 1oz 999 fine silver proof medallion with ultra-high relief minting and a Swarovski crystal insert, priced at $120.

Another of the medallions available costs $40 and is made of 1⁄4oz 999 fine silver, with a design depicting the past and present Singapore River.

The Singapore Mint has also come up with a series of banknote replicas and currency collectibles which trace the currency history of pre-independence Singapore.

The banknote replicas feature the $10,000 banknote, minted in 1g 999 fine gold that costs $128, and 8g 999 fine silver that costs $50.

There are two types of banknote replicas: One has the portrait of King George VI while the other has the portrait of Queen Elizabeth II.

The King George VI banknote, denominated in Malayan dollars, was used from 1940 to 1953, and was issued by the Board of Commissioners of Currency Malaya then.

The Queen Elizabeth II banknote, denominated in Malayan and British Borneo dollars, was used from 1953 to 1967, and issued by then Board of Commissioners of Currency, Malaya and British Borneo.

The commemorative objects can be bought at Singapore Mint's booth at the coin fair from March 22 to 24, at Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Hall A.

There will be fair-exclusive promotions at the Singapore Mint booth.

The objects are also currently available for purchase on the Singapore Mint's e-shop on its website, and will be available at its four retail shops after the coin fair.