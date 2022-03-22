Singapore, Israel reaffirm longstanding relationship during Vivian's visit

SINGAPORE - Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan called on Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Tuesday (March 22).

Both Dr Balakrishnan, who is in Israel for an official visit, and Mr Herzog reaffirmed the deep and enduring relationship between Singapore and Israel during the meeting, said Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday evening.

Dr Balakrishnan welcomed the strengthening of people-to-people ties between the countries.

He also noted that the Jewish community in Singapore has made historic and wide-ranging contributions to the country's development as a multi-ethnic and multi-religious country, MFA added.

Last December, the Republic opened its first Jewish museum, tracing the 200-year history of the community in Singapore.

The museum is located next to the Maghain Aboth Synagogue, the oldest Jewish synagogue in South-east Asia.

On Tuesday, both leaders also exchanged views on regional and global developments during the meeting.

Dr Balakrishnan will meet Israeli Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz later in the day to exchange views on managing the Covid-19 pandemic.

He had arrived in Israel on Monday, and has held meetings with Israel's Alternate Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology Orit Farkash-Hacohen.

The visit to Israel comes on the back of Dr Balakrishnan meeting Palestinian Authority (PA) Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh and Foreign Minister Riyad Al-Malki on Sunday.

He had conveyed Singapore's intention to establish a representative office to the PA in Ramallah to coordinate the Republic's technical assistance and support the work of its representative to the PA.

Dr Balakrishnan will depart Israel on Wednesday for a working visit to the United Arab Emirates.