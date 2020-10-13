Singapore, Indonesia establish reciprocal green lane

Indonesia and Singapore have agreed on a reciprocal green lane, allowing cross-border travel for essential business and official purposes.

A statement issued by both countries yesterday said negotiations on the arrangement had concluded, and applications will begin on Oct 26.

Eligible applicants must be Indonesian citizens, or Singapore citizens and permanent residents.

Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi told reporters in a videoconference yesterday that applicants from Singapore must have sponsorship from an "Indonesian government/business entity".

They should also have applied for a visa online through Indonesia's directorate-general of immigration.

Ms Retno added that applicants travelling to Singapore from Indonesia must have sponsorship from a Singapore government agency or an enterprise in Singapore.

Indonesian nationals do not have to apply for a visa, but must instead apply for a SafeTravel Pass - similar to requirements for visitors from other countries with green lane or fast lane arrangements with Singapore.

These travellers will have to abide by the Covid-19 prevention and public health measures mutually agreed upon by Singapore and Indonesia, including pre-departure and post-arrival Covid-19 swab tests from mutually recognised health institutions, both countries said.

Ms Retno added that the pre-departure tests would have to be taken within 72 hours before departure from either country.

She also said that the points of entry and exit would be Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal and Batam Centre Ferry Terminal for sea travel; and Changi Airport and Jakarta's Soekarno-Hatta International Airport for air travel.

The foreign affairs ministries of both countries said more details on the reciprocal green lane would be announced in due course.

Professor Teo Yik Ying, dean of the National University of Singapore's Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health, said that despite Indonesia's high Covid-19 case count, the Singapore Government decided to establish the green lane because of the economic ties with its close neighbour.

He added that Singapore is clearly aware of the risk of cross-border infections, but pre-departure and post-arrival tests will help to significantly reduce the possibility of infectious patients slipping into the community here.

Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said in a Facebook post yesterday that the arrangement with Indonesia is part of the "gradual and calibrated steps to reopen our borders and support our economic recovery".

"It is important to re-establish connectivity with key economic partners such as Indonesia to maintain Singapore's continued viability as a key business and transport hub," he said.

Apart from Indonesia, Singapore currently has travel arrangements with eight other countries, with varied restrictions in place.

• Additional reporting by Clara Chong