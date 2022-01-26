Singapore-Indonesia agreements reflect both sides' interests as well as rights

SINGAPORE - Agreements on three longstanding, often challenging, issues between Singapore and Indonesia - airspace management, defence cooperation and extradition - have been described as a major step forward for bilateral relations.

At a joint press conference with President Joko Widodo in Bintan on Tuesday (Jan 25), Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said the pacts take into account both parties' interests and represent a good balance of benefits.

They are also durable agreements for the long haul, designed to last for at least a generation and create a solid foundation to move relations forward with confidence and trust, he added.

What made the deal possible?

A milestone appears to be the last Leaders' Retreat in Singapore in 2019, when PM Lee and President Widodo agreed on a framework for discussions to resolve longstanding issues such as airspace management and military training.

PM Lee said then: "This framework acknowledges that the core interests and rights of both countries must be recognised and respected."

Mr Joko added: "Indonesia respects the position of Singapore, which understands Indonesia's wish to oversee its own airspace."

They tasked Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean and Indonesia's Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investments Luhut Pandjaitan to arrive at agreements based on this framework, which was expanded last year to include extradition.

How do the deals reflect a balance of benefits for both sides?

They acknowledge both sides' interests, as well as rights.

Take the new flight information region (FIR) agreement.

Under international law, global airspace is divided into FIRs - which don't neatly follow territorial boundaries, but which a number of countries have sought to realign over the years. Countries are responsible for providing flight information and navigation services in their assigned FIRs. The Singapore FIR - which air traffic controllers here have managed since 1946 under international arrangements to ensure aviation safety - currently covers the airspace over the Riau and Natuna Islands.

But Jakarta has been seeking a realignment for some time, leading up to the recent discussions on the subject.

In its negotiations, Singapore has sought to ensure that Changi Airport can continue to safely and effectively provide air traffic control services as an international hub.

The concluded agreement realigns the boundary between the Singapore and Jakarta FIRs, with the airspace over the Riau and Natuna islands to come under Indonesia's charge. But for 25 years - and this can be extended - Singapore has been delegated to provide air navigation services in portions of the airspace within the realigned Jakarta FIR.

Both sides have also worked out arrangements for civil-military cooperation in air traffic management, including having Indonesian personnel stationed at the Singapore Air Traffic Control Centre.