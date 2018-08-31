Singapore has not received Malaysia's proposals for third link via Pulau Ubin: Desmond Lee

SINGAPORE - Singapore has not received Malaysia's proposals for a third link via Pulau Ubin, said Minister for Social and Family Development Desmond Lee on Friday (Aug 31).

He was speaking a day after Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said that there was "some" plan to build a third link with Singapore.

Malaysia's The Star newspaper also quoted Johor Menteri Besar Osman Sapian as saying that the state government was in talks with a company about the third-link project, which could be built in the next three to four years.

Datuk Osman said the proposed bridge - which would start from Pengerang near Kota Tinggi, in Johor, and end at Pulau Ubin, in Singapore - could help ease traffic congestion on the two existing land links between the two countries.

In a Facebook post on Friday, Mr Lee said he was at a meeting with volunteers from Friends of Ubin Network, when he was asked about news reports about the third link.

"I explained that we have not received Malaysia's proposals and do not have details of it. If we do receive it, the relevant agencies will certainly study it carefully," said Mr Lee, who is also Second Minister for National Development.

"Work on the Ubin Project, to keep Pulau Ubin rustic and to protect its heritage and biodiversity continues," he added.