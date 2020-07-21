Singapore Flyer reopens on Thursday with safety measures in place

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Flyer will reopen on Thursday (July 23) but entry will be via reservations only, among other safety measures.

The attraction will operate on fewer days a week and will reduce its capacity to ensure space for safe distancing, it said on Tuesday.

The giant observation wheel will operate from 3pm to 9pm from Thursdays to Sundays and on public holidays.

The reopening is its second this year. On March 20, it welcomed visitors back after a lengthy four-month closure, owing to a glitch that affected a section of the outer layer of one of the spoke cables. It had cut short its operating hours then.

It then had to close again when Singapore's circuit breaker period began on April 7.

Those visiting in groups must limit their group size to five, and all guests are required to make an advance reservation at the attraction's website, where they will choose their desired date of visit and entry time. Each capsule will hold a maximum of seven people, down from its usual capacity of 28.

Ticketing counters at the Flyer's premises will remain closed.

To commemorate National Day, the Singapore Flyer will also be offering a promotion for the month of August.

While rides normally cost $33 for adults and $21 for children, groups of four- including up to one child - can ride for $55.

Pre-bookings can be made at the Singapore Flyer website from Tuesday.

To familiarise guests with its safe distancing measures, the attraction has also prepared a welcome guide that is available on its website and social media accounts.

The 165m-tall Flyer, which offers views up to 45km away, has become an iconic part of the Singapore skyline since its opening in 2008.

However, it has had issues over the years.

In December 2008, a fire broke out in the wheel control room, causing 173 passengers to be trapped for about six hours, while 200 passengers were evacuated in July 2010 after lightning struck one of its electrical cables.

Operations were also suspended in January 2018 for two months due to a "technical issue".