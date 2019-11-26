Singapore Flyer suspends operations as 'precautionary measure' after technical glitch

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Flyer has suspended operations after a technical issue involving one of the spoke cables on Nov 19.

In a statement on Tuesday (Nov 26), a spokeman for the Flyer said that the suspension was a precautionary measure while the Flyer undergoes inspection, repairs and rectification works.

The operator said it will be working closely with the Building and Construction Authority before the ride is open to the public.

The Flyer told affected customers with prior flight bookings to get in touch with the customer service team on 6333-3311. The public can also receive updates on the Flyer's website, Facebook page and WeChat account.

"We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused to our guests and business partners," the spokesman said.

It is unclear when the Flyer will reopen to the public.

This is not the first time that the Flyer has suffered a breakdown.

Previously, operations were also suspended on Jan 25 last year due to a "technical issue".

On Dec 23, 2008, a fire broke out in the wheel control room, causing 173 passengers to be trapped for about six hours.

In July 2010, the ride was also shut down and more than 200 passengers were evacuated after lightning struck one of its electrical cables that supplied power to the air-conditioning systems.

The Flyer, which is 165m tall and has a diameter of 150m, was officially launched in 2008.