Singapore Flyer reopens after 4-month suspension, measures in place amid Covid-19 outbreak

Generic photo of the Singapore Flyer taken from the Marina Barrage on February 20, 2020.ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
SINGAPORE - The spokes of the Singapore Flyer have begun turning again after four months of suspension, but the attraction's operating hours will be cut by more than half for the safety of its guests amid the Covid-19 heath situation.

Singapore Flyer said that operations resumed on Friday (March 20) after getting approval from the authorities.

A Flyer spokesman said the structural integrity of the attraction's observation wheel has been thoroughly tested by experts, and said it is "(looking) forward to welcoming guests again".

But it will increase the frequency of cleaning, sanitising and disinfection of capsules, as well as of common areas and facilities throughout the premises, so that guests can enjoy its flights and facilities "with a peace of mind".

Temperature screening will also be mandatory for visitors.

The flight operations of the wheel were suspended by the Building and Construction Authority in Nov 19 last year due to a glitch affecting a section of the outer layer of one of the spoke cables.

 

