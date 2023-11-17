S’pore ‘deeply regrets’ impact of Israel’s military operations on Gaza hospital, Hamas should not use premises for military purposes: MFA

SINGAPORE – Singapore “deeply regrets” the impact of Israel’s military operations on Gaza’s Al-Shifa Hospital, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on Friday.

On Wednesday, Israeli troops entered Gaza’s biggest hospital, following a days-long siege which has caused global alarm over the fate of the civilians trapped inside.

Reuters quoted a Gaza Health Ministry spokesman as saying that there was no water, food or baby milk in the hospital, which was packed with 650 patients and about 7,000 people displaced by weeks of Israeli air strikes and artillery bombardments.

In its statement, the ministry also said that Singapore remains deeply concerned about the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza.

Palestinian civilians have borne the brunt of Israel’s weeks-long military campaign in retaliation for an Oct 7 attack by Hamas that Israel says killed 1,200 people, mostly civilians. Israel also says that Hamas took more than 240 hostages.

Singapore welcomed the adoption of the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2712, which calls for the urgent and extended humanitarian pauses and corridors in Gaza. The resolution was adopted by the UN Security Council on Wednesday.

“Every effort must be made for the immediate, safe, and unhindered provision of humanitarian aid to affected civilians throughout Gaza,” MFA added.

The Al Shifa hospital has become the main target of Israel’s ground operation, and the Israeli military has claimed that Hamas has its headquarters in tunnels beneath the facility, which the Palestinian militant group denies.

“We strongly urge Israel to do its utmost to protect all civilians and medical facilities in Gaza. We urge all parties to comply fully with international humanitarian law,” said the MFA.

“Civilian infrastructure, including hospitals and schools, should be protected.”

It added that “Hamas should not use these premises for military purposes or use civilians as human shields” and also reiterated its call “for the immediate and safe release of civilian hostages in Gaza”.

The ministry said that Singapore will continue to work closely with its humanitarian partners to offer additional assistance and support to the Palestinian people.

Gaza health authorities deemed reliable by the United Nations said that at least 11,500 people have been confirmed killed in an Israeli bombardment and ground invasion, of which more than 4,700 of them are children.

Since the war began, more than two-thirds of Gaza’s population of 2.3 million have fled their homes. There have been limited deliveries of humanitarian relief that have been crossing from Egypt into Gaza since Oct 21.