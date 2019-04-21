Sri Lanka explosions: Singapore condemns vicious acts of terror, says Masagos

SINGAPORE - Singapore strongly condemns the vicious acts of terror in Sri Lanka that have left at least 189 people dead and hundreds injured, Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Masagos Zulkifli said on Sunday (April 21).

He lamented that the multiple bombings on churches and hotels took place on a day when Christians were observing Easter Sunday.

Mr Masagos, who is also Minister for the Environment and Water Resources, also noted in a Facebook post that the blasts came in the wake of an attack on Muslim worshippers in Christchurch during Friday prayers.

"I am saddened by the loss of innocent lives in Sri Lanka. Quick on the heels of an attack on Muslim worshippers doing Friday prayers in Christchurch, we now have news of the blasts at hotels and churches in Sri Lanka while Christians observe Easter Sunday," he wrote.

"We should be outraged by anyone attacking innocents at religious congregations. My deepest condolences to our Christian friends, who will feel the most hurt."

Mr Masagos underlined the need for people to stay united and remain vigilant after the attacks.

Related Story Live blog: Sri Lanka hit by multiple explosions

"We must not let this attack create divisions within our society. This is a stark reminder that terrorism remains a serious threat across the world," he wrote.

"Singapore stands in solidarity with the people of Sri Lanka to strongly condemn these vicious acts of terror," wrote Mr Masagos.