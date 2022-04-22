More Covid-19 vaccination centres to stop operations

SINGAPORE - More Covid-19 vaccination centres will cease operations over the coming months, as the number of Covid-19 doses administered has decreased steadily in recent weeks, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Friday (April 22).

Twenty centres will operate until end-May and another six until end-June. One centre - at Marine Parade Community Club - will operate until end-April. There are currently 29 vaccination centres across Singapore, according to MOH's website.

MOH said it will consolidate its resources into several joint testing and vaccination centres, and will give more details later.

More than 92 per cent of Singapore's total population have completed their primary vaccination series and 73 per cent have received their booster doses as at Thursday.

The centres at these community clubs offer the Moderna/Spikevax vaccine and are ceasing operations after May 31: Bishan, Buona Vista, Hong Kah North, Radin Mas, Tampines East, Tanjong Pagar, Woodlands and Yew Tee.

They will administer the last Moderna/Spikevax dose 1 on May 2.

Meanwhile, the centres at Arena@Our Tampines Hub and 13 community clubs and community centres offer the Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty vaccine and are likewise ending operations after May 31. The 13 community clubs and community centres are: Bishan, Clementi, Chua Chu Kang, Jalan Besar, Nanyang, Nee Soon East, Pasir Ris Elias, Sengkang, Tanjong Pagar, Teck Ghee, The Serangoon, Toa Payoh West and Woodlands Galaxy.

These 14 centres will administer the last Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty dose 1 on May 10.

Bishan Community Club and Tanjong Pagar Community Club are dual-vaccine centres.

The second dose and booster doses will continue to be administered at all the centres above until May 31.

Meanwhile, two other vaccination centres - Canberra Community Club and Punggol 21 Community Club - offer the Moderna/Spikevax vaccine and will cease operations after June 30. They will administer the last dose 1 on June 2.

In addition, the centres at these community centres and community clubs offer the Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty vaccine and will also end operations after June 30: Bedok, Canberra (which is a dual-vaccine centre), Hougang, Queenstown and Senja-Cashew.

These centres will administer the last dose 1 on June 9.

The second dose and booster doses will continue to be administered at the six centres until June 30.