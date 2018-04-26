Singapore and Vietnam sign deals

Singapore and Vietnam yesterday inked six agreements to strengthen ties on environmental protection, banking supervision, fintech, renewable energy, liquefied natural gas and trade rules.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his visiting counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc also toasted the close partnership between their countries, which celebrate 45 years of diplomatic ties this year, at an official dinner at the Istana last night.

Mr Phuc is on a three-day official visit to Singapore ahead of the 32nd Asean Summit this weekend.

PM Lee also announced that Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and Da Nang in Vietnam will be part of an Asean network of smart cities being proposed by Singapore. More details on the network, which aims to better connect digital infrastructure and services like e-payments across the region, will be announced tomorrow when Asean leaders gather for the summit.

SEE TOP OF THE NEWS