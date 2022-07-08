Singapore and Mongolia supported each other in times of need: PM Lee

SINGAPORE - Singapore and Mongolia have supported each other in times of need, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

During the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, Temasek Foundation donated test kits to Mongolia. The Mongolian government, in turn, gave gift bags to Singapore's front-line healthcare workers, which brought them much cheer and encouragement, he added.

PM Lee was speaking at an official lunch held in honour of Mongolia's Prime Minister Oyun-Erdene Luvsannamsrai, who is on a four-day visit to Singapore, at the Istana on Friday (July 8).

He said both countries share a common goal of promoting international trade, maintaining regional peace and stability, and upholding an open and inclusive rules-based multilateral system.

The two countries also complement each other's advantages, he added.

"For example, while Mongolia has vast natural resources, Singapore has good connectivity and offers a hub and gateway for Mongolia's exports into our region and beyond," he said.

Both also recognise the value of developing their human resources, he added.

Through the Singapore Cooperation Programme, Singapore has welcomed more than 1,600 Mongolian officials to exchange views and discuss their experience in finance, economic development, language and communication skills, and public administration. Mr Lee said he looks forward to more Mongolian officials taking part in the programme.

"We have a sound foundation on which to grow our relations," he said. "I am confident that our countries will continue to strengthen our collaboration as we move forward in a post-Covid-19 world."

Mr Oyun-Erdene is in Singapore for an official visit from Wednesday to Saturday at the invitation of PM Lee. This is his first visit to Singapore since becoming Mongolia's prime minister in January last year.

He is accompanied by several Mongolian ministers, members of Parliament and senior officials.

Speaking at the lunch, Mr Oyun-Erdene said that while Singapore and Mongolia celebrated 50 years of diplomatic relations two years ago, historical ties and cooperation date back to more than 700 years ago between trade representatives.

"The relationship that started 700 years ago by our forefathers has developed rapidly," he said. "Today, Singapore has become Mongolia's reliable partner in South-east Asia, our fifth largest investor and the main trade partner in Asean."

Though geographically far apart, both are connected through shared values, mutual understanding and willingness to work together, he added.