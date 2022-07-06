Mongolian PM Oyun-Erdene Luvsannamsrai in Singapore for official visit

SINGAPORE - Mongolian Prime Minister Oyun-Erdene Luvsannamsrai arrived in Singapore on Wednesday (July 6) for a four-day visit.

The Mongolian leader, who was received at Changi airport by Manpower Minister Tan See Leng, is here at the invitation of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

On Friday, he will attend an official welcome ceremony held at the Istana in his honour and be hosted to an official lunch by PM Lee.

During his trip, he will meet Minister for Communications and Information and Second Minister for Home Affairs Josephine Teo, and receive briefings from Singapore agencies such as the Central Provident Fund Board and the Housing Board.

Mr Oyun-Erdene, who is accompanied by several Mongolian ministers, MPs and senior officials, will also visit the Singapore City Gallery and have a new orchid hybrid named in his honour.

On Thursday morning, he will have a meeting with Temasek Foundation at Temasek Shophouse.

Singapore Cooperation Enterprise will be hosting a private dinner for him and his delegation the same day, when they are scheduled to sign two memorandums of understanding.

On Friday, he will also be visiting the National University of Singapore (NUS), where there will be an MOU inked between the Ministry of Justice and Home Affairs of Mongolia and NUS' Lloyd's Register Foundation Institute for the Public Understanding of Risk.

Singapore and Mongolia, which has a population of more than 3.3 million, established diplomatic ties in 1970. Through the Singapore Cooperation Programme, Singapore has provided training for Mongolian officials in areas such as public administration, education and healthcare.

In July 2016, PM Lee visited Mongolia, marking the first official visit by a Singapore prime minister to landlocked Mongolia, which lies between Russia and China.

He met then Mongolian PM Jargaltulga Erdenebat and other leaders and attended the Asia-Europe Meeting Summit in the Mongolian capital Ulaanbaatar.

Singapore has also received several high-level visits from Mongolia over the years, including a visit by then Mongolian PM Sukhbaatar Batbold in 2011.