Singapore and Indonesia announce reciprocal green lane; applications to begin on Oct 26

SINGAPORE - A reciprocal green lane between Singapore and Indonesia has been announced by the governments of both countries.

In a statement on Monday (Oct 12) morning, both countries said negotiations over the green lane had concluded, and that applications would begin on Oct 26.

The reciprocal green lane will enable cross-border travel for essential business and official purposes to resume between both countries.

The eligible applicants for the green lane are Indonesian citizens as well as Singapore citizens and residents.

These travellers will have to abide by the Covid-19 prevention and public health measures mutually agreed by both countries, including pre-departure and post-arrival Covid-19 swab tests from mutually recognised health institutions, said the two countries.

More details on the reciprocal green lane will be announced in due course.