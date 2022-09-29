Singapore and Australia reaffirm close defence ties

SINGAPORE - Singapore and Australia reaffirmed their close relationship when Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen met Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Australia on Thursday.

Both Dr Ng and PM Albanese acknowledged the long-standing bilateral defence relationship between the two countries and discussed enhancing cooperation under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Dr Ng is in Australia to visit Singapore service personnel taking part in Exercise Wallaby and Exercise Trident 2022.

During their meeting, Dr Ng and PM Albanese expressed the importance of the joint development of training areas and advanced training facilities in Queensland, Australia, such as the Shoalwater Bay Training Area.

These facilities, being developed under the 2020 Treaty on Military Training and Training Area Development, will benefit both armed forces through an increase in capacity and more sophisticated training opportunities.

Earlier on Thursday, Dr Ng laid a wreath at the Australian War Memorial in honour of the Australian soldiers who had given their lives in war, including in defence of Singapore during World War II.

Dr Ng also met with Leader of the Opposition Peter Dutton and Shadow Minister for Defence Andrew Hastie, and he is scheduled to meet Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence Richard Marles.