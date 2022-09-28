Expansion of SAF training area in Shoalwater Bay on track for 2024 completion

SHOALWATER BAY, Australia - The expansion of the Shoalwater Bay Training Area in Australia's Queensland state is on track for completion by 2024, amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

This, together with the adjacent Greenvale Training Area when it is complete in 2028, will provide the SAF access to a combined training area 10 times the size of Singapore, said Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen on Wednesday.

The Shoalwater Bay Training Area is about four times the size of Singapore currently.

In an update on the expansion works, Dr Ng said: "Some elements will be completed on time and with others there'll be some slippage.

"But by and large, generally very good progress."

The expansion of the overall training area was set out in a treaty between the two countries in 2020. State-of-the art facilities, such as a simulated urban environment for live firing, will be included under the expansion.

Once completed, the combined space will be able to accommodate up to 14,000 soldiers for up to 18 weeks, up from the roughly 6,600 for six weeks possible now.

Dr Ng was speaking to reporters on the deck of the Republic of Singapore Navy's (RSN) RSS Endurance, which is in Shoalwater Bay as part of the bilateral Exercise Trident between the Australian Defence Force (ADF) and the Singapore Armed Forces, after a helicopter tour of the training areas.

He is in Australia visiting troops in both Exercise Trident and Exercise Wallaby, the SAF's largest overseas exercise which fully resumed this year after being cancelled in 2020 and scaled down in 2021 due to the pandemic.

Dr Ng added that he was thankful to the Australian military for its support in making both exercises happen, and that the realistic training the area provides in its size and geography is a morale booster for Singapore's soldiers.

"The troops get to test their own capabilities and they get to see it put all together. So it's been very, very valuable," he said, referring to how the exercises involve the integration of the SAF's air, land and sea services.

Dr Ng added that the exercises have also considerably strengthened the relationships between the two militaries.