Singapore Airshow returns on Feb 15 with smaller expected attendance of 13,000 over 4 days

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Airshow returns this year with a smaller expected participation amid the Covid-19 pandemic and cautious optimism of recovery in the battered aerospace and aviation industries.

More than 13,000 trade visitors and some 600 companies from 39 countries and regions are expected at the biennial aerospace and defence exhibition at the Changi Exhibition Centre from Feb 15 to 18.

This is down from the 2020 Airshow, which received close to 30,000 trade attendees from 110 countries and regions.

The event, which draws trade visitors as well as military and government officials, will be the biggest large-scale industry gathering in Singapore since the pandemic started. The public cannot attend the airshow this year.

The event has been identified as one of the Mice (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions) pilot events to trial new Covid-19 protocols, including a higher event capacity and daily testing.

Among other measures, attendees must be fully vaccinated and pre-registered. There will also be designated eating areas and regular disinfection of event spaces.

Key participating exhibitors this year include Airbus, the Aviation Industry Corporation of China, Boeing, Israel Aerospace Industries, Lockheed Martin, Rafael Advanced Defense, Rolls-Royce, Thales, Turkish Aerospace and home-grown ST Engineering.

Mr Leck Chet Lam, managing director of organiser Experia Events, said at a media conference at Changi Exhibition Centre on Sunday (Feb 13) that a lower attendance was expected given the current Covid-19 situation.

But he said he was not worried about the impact on the quality of the event. More than 70 per cent of the top 20 global aerospace companies are attending, he added.

"The congregation of the right people are here - top industry players and decision-makers - the conversations will be just as good, if not even better.

"Because right now when we're starting to see green shoots in the industry… We can see and sense the optimism, so I think it's even more important that we set the platform to allow all these decision-makers and industry players to have discussions and navigate our way out of this pandemic."