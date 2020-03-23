Coronavirus: SIA to cut 96% of capacity, ground 138 of its 147 planes amid tighter border controls worldwide

SINGAPORE - Singapore Airlines (SIA) will be cutting 96 per cent of the capacity that had been scheduled up to end-April in the midst of the tightening of border controls around the world over the past week to stem the Covid-19 outbreak.

This will result in the grounding of around 138 SIA and SilkAir aircraft, out of a total fleet of 147, amid the greatest challenge that the group has faced in its existence, SIA said in a statement on Monday (March 23).

Its low-cost unit Scoot will also suspend most of its network, resulting in the grounding of 47 of its fleet of 49 aircraft.

SIA said that it is more vulnerable when international markets increasingly restrict the free movement of people or ban air travel because it does not have a domestic segment. .

"It is unclear when the SIA Group can begin to resume normal services, given the uncertainty as to when the stringent border controls will be lifted," it said. "The resultant collapse in the demand for air travel has led to a significant decline in SIA's passenger revenues."

SIA said that it is actively taking steps to build up its liquidity, and to reduce capital expenditure and operating costs.

The measures that it is taking include ongoing discussions with aircraft manufacturers to defer upcoming aircraft deliveries and, if agreed, it will consequently defer payment for those aircraft deliveries.

The salaries of the group’s management have also been cut, with the company's directors also agreeing to a cut in their fees.

It added: "Given the worsening situation, the unions have been engaged on the additional cost-cutting measures that are needed and more steps will be taken imminently."

The SIA Group has drawn on its lines of credit to meet its immediate cash flow requirements and it is in discussion with several financial institutions for its future funding requirements.

"The company continues to explore measures to shore up its liquidity during this unprecedented disruption to global air travel," it said, adding: "The company will release further details when such measures have been firmed up."