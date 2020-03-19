Coronavirus: Australia bans non-residents from entering the country

SYDNEY (REUTERS) - Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Thursday (March 19) all non-citizens and non-residents would be banned from entering the country from 9pm local time (1000 GMT) Friday.

"The overwhelming proportion of cases in Australia have been imported," Morrison told a televised briefing in Canberra.

Australia has recorded around 600 coronavirus infections and six deaths, a relatively small number compared to other countries, but officials are growing increasingly concerned about the prospect of a rapid spike in cases.