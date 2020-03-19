Coronavirus: Australia bans non-residents from entering the country

People at the arrival hall after landing at the international airport in Sydney on March 18, 2020.
People at the arrival hall after landing at the international airport in Sydney on March 18, 2020.PHOTO: AFP
Published
39 min ago

SYDNEY (REUTERS) - Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Thursday (March 19) all non-citizens and non-residents would be banned from entering the country from 9pm local time (1000 GMT) Friday.

"The overwhelming proportion of cases in Australia have been imported," Morrison told a televised briefing in Canberra.

Australia has recorded around 600 coronavirus infections and six deaths, a relatively small number compared to other countries, but officials are growing increasingly concerned about the prospect of a rapid spike in cases.

 

Related Stories: 

Have a question on the coronavirus outbreak? E-mail us at askst@sph.com.sg

To get alerts and updates, follow us on Telegram.

Topics: 

Branded Content