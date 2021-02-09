SIA stewardess who took Covid-19 vaccine among 11 imported cases in Singapore

SINGAPORE - A 41-year-old Singapore Airlines (SIA) cabin crew member who had received her first dose of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine was among the 11 coronavirus cases confirmed by the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Tuesday night (Feb 9).

The new cases, all imported, take Singapore's total to 59,732.

The air stewardess departed Singapore on Jan 30 on a turnaround flight to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and returned on Feb 1 without disembarking from the aircraft.

She developed anosmia, or the loss of the sense of smell, on Feb 4, but did not seek medical attention, said the MOH.

On Sunday, the Singaporean was tested for Covid-19 as part of the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore's requirements.

Her pooled test came back positive for the virus on Monday, and she was conveyed to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases for an individual swab and isolated. The later test came back positive for Covid-19 the next day.

She has also tested preliminarily positive for the more infectious B117 strain of Covid-19 from Britain, and is pending confirmatory tests, said the MOH.

Her previous test on Jan 22 following another turnaround flight was negative for the virus and her serology test result came back negative, indicating that this is likely a current infection.

The patient also received her first dose of the vaccine on Feb 2.

"As the vaccine does not contain live virus, she could not have been infected due to vaccination," said the MOH.

"It is possible for one to be infected just before or just after vaccination, as it typically takes a few weeks for an individual to build up immunity after completing vaccination."

Four passengers on the same flight, including a three-year-old girl and one-year-old boy, have also tested positive for Covid-19 and are preliminarily positive for the B117 strain.

"In view of her recent travel history, and the possibility that she might have been infected on board the flight, we have preliminarily classified this case as imported," said the MOH.

In the meantime, all the identified close contacts of the patient, including her family members and co-workers, have been isolated and placed under quarantine, said the MOH.

They will be tested at the start and end of their quarantine period to detect asymptomatic cases and will undergo serological tests to determine if the case could have been infected by them.

The remaining 10 imported cases tested positive while serving stay-home notices on arrival in Singapore, said the MOH.

They came from several countries including Indonesia, India and Russia.

The MOH added that Oasis Terraces and Ci Yuan Hawker Centre in Ci Yuan Community Club were added to the list of places visited by Covid-19 patients while they were still infectious.

Singapore has had 29 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.