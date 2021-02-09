11 new imported Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including SIA cabin crew on turnaround flight

SINGAPORE - There were 11 new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Tuesday noon (Feb 9), taking Singapore's total to 59,732.

Of these, 10 were imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notice on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

The remaining case is a cabin crew with Singapore Airlines who was on a turnaround flight and had not disembarked from the aircraft at the overseas destination, said MOH.

She developed symptoms a few days after returning to Singapore, the ministry added.

No community cases or cases from within workers' dormitories were reported.

More details will be announced on Tuesday night.

On Monday, two unlinked community cases were announced, including a 30-year-old Indian national who received his first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine on Jan 27.

The work pass holder is an engineer at Station Satcom and boards ships to install communications and IT equipment as part of his job.

He was identified as a close contact of a previous case and put under quarantine between Jan 13 and Jan 24.

His swabs taken during quarantine and as part of rostered routine testing (RRT) - up to Jan 29 - were all negative for the virus.

He developed fatigue last Thursday and a fever the next day, but did not seek medical attention, said MOH.

He was tested on Friday as part of RRT. His test result came back positive the next day and he was taken by ambulance to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases.

"While his serological test taken on Feb 7 has come back positive, this is assessed to be a recent infection as he is symptomatic," said MOH.

It added that the patient's first dose of vaccine on Jan 27 would account for his positive serology test as he is likely to have started producing antibodies following his vaccination.

MOH said that as the vaccine does not contain any live virus, he could not have been infected from the vaccination.

"It is possible for one to be infected just before or just after vaccination as it typically takes a few weeks for an individual to build up immunity after completing vaccination," the ministry said.

The other unlinked community case on Monday was a 49-year-old bus driver who transports individuals on stay-home notice from Changi Airport to the dedicated facilities. His bus is disinfected after every trip, added MOH.

The patient, who works at Cobb & Coach Services, developed a runny nose on Jan 31 but did not seek medical attention. He was detected when he was tested last Friday as part of RRT.

MOH added that his earlier tests from RRT - the last being on Jan 23 - were negative for Covid-19 infection and that his serology test is also negative, indicating that this is likely a current infection.

There were also 20 imported cases confirmed on Monday by the ministry.

They tested positive while serving stay-home notice after their arrival in Singapore, said MOH.

Meanwhile, FairPrice Xtra at Kallang Wave Mall and Punggol Plaza were added by MOH to a list of places visited by Covid-19 patients while they were still infectious.

The number of new cases in the community has increased from three cases two weeks ago to four in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community in a week has also increased from two cases to four over the same period.

With 51 cases discharged on Monday, 59,469 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 44 patients remained in hospital on Monday, including one in the intensive care unit, while 164 were recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 29 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December 2019, has infected more than 106 million people. More than 2.3 million people have died.