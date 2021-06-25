SIA Group launches voluntary carbon offset programme for SIA and Scoot passengers

SINGAPORE - Passengers flying on Singapore Airlines (SIA) or low-cost carrier Scoot from Friday (June 25) will be able to offset their share of the flight's carbon emissions by contributing to environmental projects in Indonesia, India, and Nepal.

They will be able to do so by buying carbon offsets from dedicated microsites before or after a flight.

This is part of a voluntary programme launched by SIA Group on Friday, which will enable customers across the group's passenger and cargo airlines to offset their carbon emissions.

The microsite for SIA Cargo customers will be available from next month, and corporate customers will be able to participate in the programme from the fourth quarter of this year.

SIA and Scoot will match the offsets that their passengers buy for six months after the programme's launch.

From the fourth quarter of this year, passengers will also be able to use their KrisFlyer miles and HighFlyer points to buy carbon offsets.

SIA's senior vice-president for corporate planning, Ms Lee Wen Fen, said: "Our customers now have an opportunity to offset their emissions through accredited projects that provide clear benefits to people and the planet. Matching their offsets is our way of encouraging our customers to fly carbon neutral."

The carbon offset programme is part of SIA Group's commitment to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

It has partnered with Australian carbon offset provider, Tasman Environmental Markets, to enable passengers to instantly calculate and offset their share of carbon emissions.

For instance, a passenger on a return trip between Singapore and Hong Kong will pay $5.40 to offset 415kg of CO2 emitted from his journey.

The offsets purchased will go towards projects that reduce future emissions.

SIA Group said it selected high-quality carbon offset projects that have a "proven and measurable impact". They include a rainforest preservation project in Central Kalimantan in Indonesia, solar power projects in India, and projects that distribute efficient, clean-burning stoves to rural homes in Nepal.

These projects are verified at the highest international standards as well as by independent third parties. The projects are issued with carbon offsets, each with a unique serial number, equivalent to the amount of emissions they reduce.

Once SIA Group purchases carbon offsets from a project, they are then retired, ensuring the offset cannot be traded again.