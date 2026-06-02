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SIA’s Singapore-Japan flights retimed as Typhoon Jangmi hits

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A flight departures board showing a cancelled flight to Okinawa, at Haneda Airport on June 1. More than 320 flights have been cancelled because of Typhoon Jangmi.

A flight departures board at Haneda Airport on June 1 showing a cancelled flight to Okinawa. More than 320 flights have been cancelled because of Typhoon Jangmi.

PHOTO: AFP

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Lok Jian Wen

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SINGAPORE – At least 14 Singapore Airlines (SIA) flights on June 2 and 3 will be rescheduled after Typhoon Jangmi approached Japan, affecting flights to and from certain parts of the country.

Flights leaving Singapore for Osaka, Nagoya, as well as the Haneda and Narita airports serving capital Tokyo, will be retimed, according to an SIA advisory.

The affected flights on June 2 and June 3 between Singapore and Japan include:

  • SQ636, SQ631, SQ632 and SQ633 between Singapore and Tokyo (Haneda);

  • SQ638 and SQ637 between Singapore and Tokyo (Narita);

  • SQ622, SQ623 and SG618 between Singapore and Osaka;

  • and SQ672 and SQ671 between Singapore and Nagoya.

Three SIA flights connecting Narita airport and the US city of Los Angeles in California will also be affected by the retiming.

SIA will be contacting all affected customers to inform them about the changes to the flight schedules.

“As the situation remains fluid, other SIA flights may be affected,” the airline added.

At least nine people in Japan were injured, after torrential rain and winds hit Japan’s Kyushu and Amami regions, national broadcaster NHK reported on June 2.

The storm has also led to damaged homes, flooded roads and fallen trees in Okinawa.

More than 320 flights, including nearly 250 by Japanese carriers Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways, have been cancelled because of the storm.

The schedules of Japan’s shinkansen bullet trains are also set to be disrupted as the storm worsens, said Japan Railway.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.