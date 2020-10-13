SIA adds more A-380 lunch and dinner sessions

Singapore Airlines (SIA) has added more lunches and also dinners for its Restaurant A380 @ Changi dining experience, after the initial 900-odd seats available were sold out within 30 minutes after bookings opened at midnight on Sunday.

It had offered lunches on its A-380 planes on Oct 24 and 25.

In a Facebook post last night, the airline announced that it would add lunches on two more days - Oct 31 and Nov 1 - as well as dinners on all four days.

Thanking customers for their "overwhelming support", SIA said it has reopened a wait list for customers who could not make a reservation after 12.30am yesterday.

Those on the wait list will be contacted if more seats are available.

Mr Lee Lik Hsin, SIA executive vice-president (commercial), said: "We are grateful for the extremely strong support from our customers, and we look forward to welcoming them to Restaurant A380 @ Changi."

Among those who managed to buy a lunch ticket was Ms Amy Tay.

The 34-year-old auditor, who considers herself a loyal SIA fan, said she got a suite ticket for herself and her one-year-old daughter.

Tickets for children aged two and below can be purchased for $1.

Said Ms Tay: "I might never get a chance to fly as an SIA Suites Class passenger, and thought this would be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for me to experience this cabin product."

She said it will be her daughter's first time in an aircraft, and hopes her purchase would help support the airline amid what has been a trying period for the aviation industry.

The three-hour lunches and dinners will cost $50 in the economy cabin, $90 for those who wish to sit in the premium economy cabin, $300 for business class and $600 for the suites.

Scalpers started to list tickets for resale on online marketplace Carousell yesterday morning.

One listing offered two adult tickets in the economy class for $188, while another was asking for $3,000 in total for two suite tickets.

On Sept 28, SIA said that members of the public could still experience the airline's service - albeit on the ground - through three initiatives that would be launched.

Two A-380 planes parked at Changi Airport will be converted into a restaurant. While the superjumbo can carry up to 471 passengers, only about half the seats will be filled, for safe distancing.

The menu will feature international cuisines and a Peranakan menu customised for the temporary restaurant. Each meal will come with two free alcoholic drinks and a free flow of other beverages.

Diners will get other perks, such as KrisShop discounts and a goodie bag. Those who turn up in traditional heritage wear, such as sarong kebaya, cheongsam or sari, will get an extra gift.

Measures to reduce the spread of Covid-19 include cleaning and sanitising the plane, capping group sizes at five, implementing safe distancing and doing a temperature check.

Crew and diners will be required to wear a face mask at all times when on board, except when eating or drinking.

SIA is also offering a tour of its training facilities and home delivery of meals from its first-class and business-class menus.