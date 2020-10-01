SIA to offer dine-in on A-380 from $50, meal delivery from $288; shares training facility tour details

SINGAPORE - A three-hour lunch in the economy class cabin of a Singapore Airlines (SIA) Airbus A-380 will cost $50.

For those who want a better experience, the price goes up to $600 for lunch in the ultra first-class suites.

Meanwhile, a behind-the-scenes tour at SIA's training facility will cost $15 for children between three and 12 years old, and $30 for adults.

Various add-ons, such as $500 for a flight simulator experience for up to three participants, can also be bought on top of the basic tour tickets.

Getting food delivered to the doorstep, though, will be more expensive. Prices will start from $288 for a business class meal for two and $448 for a first class meal. These meals will however come with a bottle of wine and amenity kits.

The prices stated exclude the 7 per cent GST that customers will also have to pay.

The details were announced by SIA on Thursday (Oct 1), following its decision to launch three new initiatives to engage customers on the ground amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

These initiatives will be done on a limited basis, although a spokesman said SIA will assess the demand before deciding whether to launch additional programmes.

These are the various offerings:

Restaurant A380 @ Changi

Temporary conversion of an A-380 plane into a restaurant. Bookings from Oct 12.

Cabin class Price (excluding GST) Miles redemption Economy $50 6,250 KrisFlyer miles Premium Economy $90 11,250 KrisFlyer miles Business $300 37,500 KrisFlyer miles Suites $600 75,000 KrisFlyer miles



Business class dining will cost $300, excluding GST. PHOTO: SINGAPORE AIRLINES



Inside Singapore Airlines

A tour of SIA's training facility. Bookings from Nov 1.

Ticket type Price (excluding GST) Adult admission ticket* *Inclusive of free meal $30 Child admission ticket (for ages 3-12)* *Inclusive of free meal $15 Add-on flight simulator experience* *Price is for a group booking for a 30min session in the flight simulator. Up to three participants can take part in each session. $500 Add-on: Junior cabin crew experience* *Each child will be gifted their own SIA sarong kebaya uniform $88 Add-on: Wine appreciation experience $38 Add-on: Grooming workshop* *Participants will get a gift of a Lancome make-up palette $88



Various add-ons, such as a grooming workshop, can also be bought. PHOTO: SINGAPORE AIRLINES



SIA @ Home

Delivery of first- or business-class meals to homes. Bookings from Oct 5.

Package Inclusions Price (excluding GST) Wine and Dine First Class A first-class meal for two based on choice of menu, comprising its signature satay canape, Oscietra caviar, appetiser, main course and dessert. Main course options include international cuisine favourites such as poached lobster and Kyo-Kaiseki. Customers may also select either a bottle of Burgundy red or white wine. In addition, they will receive a pair of first-class amenity kits. Add-ons available to upgrade the wine to a champagne or include tableware and more of amenities. Starting from $448 Wine and Dine Business Class A business-class meal for two based on choice of menu, comprising its signature satay canape, appetiser, main course and dessert. Main course options include international cuisine favourites such as hanakoireki and roasted lamb loin. Customers may also select either a bottle of French wine or brut champagne. In addition, they will receive a pair of business-class amenity kits. Add-ons available to include tableware and more of amenities. Starting from $288